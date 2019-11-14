Mid-Day Market Update: Opera Rises After Strong Q3 Results; LiqTech International Shares Fall

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.06% to 27766.45 while the NASDAQ fell 0.20% to 8,465.47. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.07% to 3,091.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), up 6%, and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL), up 4%.

In trading on Thursday, health care shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported upbeat Q3 earnings and raised FY20 earnings guidance.

Walmart reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.09 per share. Its sales came in at $128 billion, versus expectations of $128.63 billion. Its total same-store sales increased 2.8% during the quarter. Walmart raised its fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance and said it now expects a slight increase over its fiscal year 2019 EPS.

Equities Trading UP

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares shot up 79% to $0.2867 after the company announced that Nasdaq granted the company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) got a boost, shooting up 20% to $11.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $15.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) shares tumbled 43% to $10.47 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) were down 35% to $4.6011 after the company announced Q3 results.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) was down, falling 43% to $0.3902 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $57.28, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,471.60.

Silver traded up 0.6% Thursday to $17.01, while copper fell 0.6% to $2.624.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.31%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.09%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.25%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.36%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.1% while UK shares fell 0.65%.

Economics

Initial jobless claims increased 14,000 to 225,000 in the latest week. However, economists were expecting new claims reach 215,000 last week.

The Producer Price Index rose 0.4% for October, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2% increase.

U.S. crude supplies climbed 2.2 million barrels for the week ended November 8, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts expected a gain of 1 million barrels. Gasoline supplies rose 1.9 million barrels, while distillate stocks slipped 2.5 million barrels last week.

Domestic supplies of natural gas gained 3 billion cubic feet for the week ended November 8, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts projected a rise of 7 billion cubic feet.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Stephenville, Texas at 5:00 p.m. ET.