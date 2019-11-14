Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 4:43am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion.
  • Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $468.07 million.
  • NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $385.17 million.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $149.06 million.
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.79 billion.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.57 million.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $197.63 million.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.95 million.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $586.30 million.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $555.69 million.
  • Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $647.28 million.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $229.59 million.
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $140.11 million.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $239.42 million.
  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.
  • Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.
  • 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.89 per share.
  • Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $258.81 million.
  • Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $297.55 million.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $252.16 million.
  • Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $170.64 million.
  • Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.07 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.25 million.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $57.72 million.
  • CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $108.14 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BAM)

11 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

WeWork Posts Record Loss In Q3: Report