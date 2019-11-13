Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $712.74 million.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $987.21 million.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $312.05 million.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $173.94 million.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $211.01 million.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $162.04 million.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $145.63 million.
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $571.70 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $158.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $13.08 billion.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $777.55 million.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $508.41 million.
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $636.89 million.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $698.45 million.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $156.61 million.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $361.79 million.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.
- Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $785.00 million.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $127.00 million.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $12.58 million.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share.
- Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.45 million.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.34 per share.
