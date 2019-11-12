Market Overview

D.R. Horton Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2019 7:39am   Comments
D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.35 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25 by 8%. This is a 10.66% increase over earnings of $1.22 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.04 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.86 billion by 3.70%. This is a 11.88% increase over sales of $4.505 billion the same period last year.

"With 56,975 homes closed in fiscal 2019, D.R. Horton completed its 18th consecutive year as the largest homebuilder in the United States,” said Donald Horton, chairman of the D.R. Horton board. “Over the last five years, we have grown our revenues by 119% and our earnings per share by 186%, while also generating $4 billion of cash flows from homebuilding operations, significantly increasing returns on inventory and equity and reducing our debt.”

D.R. Horton shares are trading up 3.32% at $54.40 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.42 and a 52-week low of $32.39.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

