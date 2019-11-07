A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:05 p.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New York at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146 points to 27,576 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 12.9 points to 3,088.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 41 points to 8,248.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to trade at $62.61 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to trade at $57.18 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.57%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.45%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) from Overweight to Sector Weight.
Fossil shares fell 29.5% to $8.85 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced plans to separate into two leading global companies.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and declared a $3.50 per share special cash dividend.
