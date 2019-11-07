A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:05 p.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New York at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146 points to 27,576 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 12.9 points to 3,088.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 41 points to 8,248.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to trade at $62.61 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to trade at $57.18 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.57%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.45%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Fossil shares fell 29.5% to $8.85 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News