Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 6:42am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:05 p.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New York at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146 points to 27,576 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 12.9 points to 3,088.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 41 points to 8,248.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.4% to trade at $62.61 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to trade at $57.18 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.57%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.45%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Fossil shares fell 29.5% to $8.85 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced plans to separate into two leading global companies.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and declared a $3.50 per share special cash dividend.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + FOSL)

14 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019
Q3 Earnings Preview For DISH Network
Fossil Group's Q3 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
Google Invades Apple's Wearables Territory With Fitbit Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks In US And Europe Surge Following US-China Tariffs News