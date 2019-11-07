14 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $45.20 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 1.5% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion after the closing bell. Walt Disney shares gained 0.9% to $132.43 in pre-market trading.





Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results for its third quarter. Roku shares dipped 15.1% to $119.75 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to have earned $1.09 per share on revenue of $36.75 billion in the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the markets open. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.3% to $51.57 in pre-market trading.

After the closing bell, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $44.57 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Booking shares fell 1.8% to $1,976.00 in pre-market trading.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. QUALCOMM shares jumped 5.9% to $89.59 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 2.9% to $28.99 in pre-market trading.

