Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Falls Despite Posting Q3 Sales Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Falls Despite Posting Q3 Sales Beat

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down considerably despite reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Earnings came in at a loss of 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $260.9 million, beating estimates by $4.8 million.

Roku sees fourth-quarter sales of $380-$396 million versus a $386.57 million estimate.

See Also: Bank Of America Is Bullish On Roku

“We continue to execute well against our long-term strategic plan as the TV market shifts to streaming... Our business momentum and competitive differentiation make Roku an essential partner for content publishers and advertisers," Roku CEO Anthony Wood said in a letter to shareholders. "This is evident in the launch of major new streaming services on our platform and by the growth in the number of advertisers who work with Roku.

"We believe the dataxu acquisition will accelerate our platform’s advertising technology roadmap, strengthen our already industry-leading TV streaming platform and give us the opportunity to create an even more appealing offering for advertisers."

Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 50% year-over-year
  • Platform revenue increased 79% year-over-year
  • Active accounts of 32.3 million
  • 10.3 billion streaming hours in the quarter

Roku shares fell more than 15% to $120 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $141.05 per share.

Photo courtesy of Roku.

Posted-In: Anthony WoodEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Roku Q3 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
Sony To Shutter PlayStation Vue Amid 'Competitive Pay TV Industry'
Bank Of America Is Bullish On Roku
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2019
Roku To Purchase Dataxu For $150M In Cash And Roku Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Rolling Papers: What's The Difference? Which Are The Best For Rolling Joints?