Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 80 Points; Fulgent Genetics Shares Jump Following Strong Q3 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.29% to 27,542.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 8,447.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.03% to 3,079.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed 0.7% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR), up 10%, and X Financial (NYSE: XYF), up 10%.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell 1.9%.

Top Headline

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Emerson Electric reported first-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $4.97 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $5.04 billion.

Emerson Electric said it expects FY19 adjusted EPS of $3.69 per shares, versus analysts’ estimates of $3.63. The company projects FY20 adjusted EPS of $3.48-$3.72, versus analysts’ views of $3.74. The company also announced plans to raise dividend by 4% in 2020.

Equities Trading UP

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares shot up 40% to $13.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) got a boost, shooting up 30% to $28.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY19 sales guidance above estimates.

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares were also up, gaining 190% to $76.52.

Equities Trading DOWN

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares tumbled 41% to $20.77 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.08 compared to the $0.32 estimate and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) were down 40% to $3.9501 after the company reported weak Q3 results.

Neuronetics, Inc. . (NASDAQ: STIM) was down, falling 38% to $5.61 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $57.20, while gold traded down 1.8% to $1,483.80.

Silver traded down 2.6% Tuesday to $17.605, while copper rose 1.1% to $2.70.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.09%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.23%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.09%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.39% while UK shares rose 0.25%.

Economics

U.S. trade deficit declined around 5% to $52.5 billion in September, versus a revised $55 billion in August. Imports of goods declined around 1% to $206 billion, while exports fell 1.7% to $258.4 billion.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 0.3% during the first four weeks of October versus September.

The IHS Markit services PMI slipped to 50.6 in October, compared to a preliminary estimate of 51 and versus a reading of 50.9 in September.

The ISM non-manufacturing index climbed to 54.7 in October, versus 52.6 in the prior month.

The number of job openings dropped to 7.024 million in September, versus a revised 7.3 million in the prior month.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

