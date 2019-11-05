A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. International trade report for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for October is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM non-manufacturing index for October and the Labor Department's JOLTS report for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, Texas at 12:40 p.m. ET, while Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 68 points to 27,448 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 6.8 points to 3,082.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 21.5 points to 8,237.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $62.76 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $56.98 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.76%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.49%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.13%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $108 to $130.

NXP Semiconductors shares rose 1.6% to $119.80 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News