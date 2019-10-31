Market Overview

9 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2019 6:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.5% to $57.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares fell 3.5% to $ 11.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Apple shares gained 2.1% to $248.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion in the latest quarter. Kraft Heinz will release earnings before the markets open. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4% to $28.61 in pre-market trading.
  • After the markets close, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. Western Union shares fell 0.7% to close at $25.20 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. Global comparable store sales were up 5%. Starbucks shares gained 3.1% to $86.82 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $4.36 per share on revenue of $34.20 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.8% to $177.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $16.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 2.4% to close at $40.53 on Wednesday.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The social media platform's daily active users amounted to 1.62 billion average in September, a 9% year-over-year increase. Monthly active users totaled 2.45 billion in September, an 8% year-over-year increase. Facebook shares surged 4.7% to $197.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2019