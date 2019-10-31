9 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.5% to $57.14 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares fell 3.5% to $ 11.59 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: X) to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares fell 3.5% to $ 11.59 in pre-market trading.



Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Apple shares gained 2.1% to $248.24 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion in the latest quarter. Kraft Heinz will release earnings before the markets open. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4% to $28.61 in pre-market trading.

After the markets close, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. Western Union shares fell 0.7% to close at $25.20 on Wednesday.

