General Electric Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 7:12am   Comments
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday.

The company reported EPS at 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents. Sales came in at $23.36 billion, ahead of the $22.93 billion estimate.

"GE’s closely watched industrial free cash flow (FCF), which is used as a gauge of efficiency, totaled $650 million," CNBC reported. "The company increased its 2019 forecast for industrial FCF to a range of flat to $2 billion, up from a range between negative and plus $1 billion."

GE shares were trading up 4.52% at $9.48 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.75 and a 52-week low of $6.66.

Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, GE, Kellogg And More

GE Trades Higher After Announcing US Pension Plan Freeze

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

