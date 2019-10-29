Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 5:23am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares gained 0.3% to close at $61.06 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion after the closing bell. Mondelez shares gained 0.2% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion. Mastercard shares fell 0.1% to $275.77 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Alphabet shares fell 1.4% to $1,272.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $12.26 billion in the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the markets open. Pfizer shares gained 0.6% to $37.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion. Stryker shares gained 0.1% to $214.0 in after-hours trading.

  • Wall Street expects Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion after the closing bell. Allstate shares fell 0.6% to close at $106.60 on Monday.
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The food delivery service sees fourth-quarter sales between $315 million and $335 million compared to a $387.31 million estimate. GrubHub shares tumbled 30.6% to $40.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 0.7% to $82.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $33.82 billion. GM shares fell 0.4% to $36.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Owens-Illinois shares fell 12.6% to $9.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.4% to close at $96.72 on Monday.

