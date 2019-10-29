12 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares gained 0.3% to close at $61.06 on Monday.

Before the markets open, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion. Mastercard shares fell 0.1% to $275.77 in after-hours trading.

