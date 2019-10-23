Market Overview

Microsoft Reports Q1 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2019 4:25pm   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported a first-quarter earnings beat Wednesday afternoon.

Earnings came in at $1.38, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $33.1 billion, beating estimates by $870 million. This is a 13.81% increase over sales of $29.084 billion the same period last year.

“The world’s leading companies are choosing our cloud to build their digital capability,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “We are accelerating our innovation across the entire tech stack to deliver new value for customers and investing in large and growing markets with expansive opportunity.”

Q1 Highlights

  • Operating income increased 27%
  • Net income increased 21%

Microsoft shares ticked marginally lower in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $137.24 per share.

