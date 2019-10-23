Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Falls After Q3 Sales Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Falls After Q3 Sales Miss

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are falling after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.

Third-quarter earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $33.93 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. This is a 2.11% decrease over sales of $34.66 billion the same period last year. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings of $1.20-$1.32.

“Our Global Redesign is about making choices to transform our organization, to become the world’s most trusted company and a clear leader in an era of rapid change,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “We are getting stronger today and we have more work to do.”

Ford shares traded down about 3% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $9.21 per share.

Related Links:

Sales, Cycle And Strike Expected To Impact Big 3 Auto Earnings

Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota

Posted-In: James HackettEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Ford Motor
12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
Blockchain-Backed Smart Cars To Revolutionize The Road
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Sales, Cycle And Strike Expected To Impact Big 3 Auto Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Hasbro CEO Defends Company After Post-Earnings Sell-Off