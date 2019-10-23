12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.55 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 1.8% to $337.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion in the recent quarter. eBay will release earnings after the markets close. eBay shares fell 0.8% to close at $38.94 on Tuesday.
- Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly shares gained 0.4% to $110.26 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Texas Instruments shares fell 9.8% to $115.93 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $9.76 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 2.5% to close at $179.88 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion. Tesla shares fell 0.7% to $253.92 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $33.98 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares fell 0.2% to $9.05 in after-hours trading.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Six Flags shares fell 5.7% to $48.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to have earned $2.89 per share on revenue of $13.49 billion in the latest quarter. Caterpillar will release earnings before the markets open. Caterpillar shares fell 0.5% to $133.04 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $25.90 billion. Anthem shares gained 0.1% to $260.40 in after-hours trading.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Teradyne shares gained 6.3% to $62.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $136.50 in after-hours trading.
