Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Procter & Gamble Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Procter & Gamble Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares were trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 by 10.48%.

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly sales of $17.8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.42 billion by 2.18%. 

"We delivered strong top-line growth, profit margin expansion and cash productivity in the first quarter, enabling us to increase our outlook for fiscal year results," CEO David Taylor said in a statement.

Procter & Gamble shares were trading up 4.3% at $124.20 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.36 and a 52-week low of $84.86.

Related Links:

12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019

Procter & Gamble Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2019
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Earnings Roll On With Light Schedule Today But McDonald's, Biogen On Tuesday Calendar
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy Growth, Procter & Gamble And More
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLP Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Alzheimer's Program Back On Track, Novartis Reports Strong Quarter, Takeda In-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug