Procter & Gamble Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares were trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 by 10.48%.

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly sales of $17.8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.42 billion by 2.18%.

"We delivered strong top-line growth, profit margin expansion and cash productivity in the first quarter, enabling us to increase our outlook for fiscal year results," CEO David Taylor said in a statement.

Procter & Gamble shares were trading up 4.3% at $124.20 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.36 and a 52-week low of $84.86.

Related Links:

12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019

Procter & Gamble Reports Q4 Earnings Beat