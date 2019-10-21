Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 7:15am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman is set to speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 21 points to 26,775 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 7.1 points to 2,995.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 24.5 points to 7,905.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1% to trade at $58.84 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $53.36 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.02%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.63%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at UBS downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $470 to $375.

Boeing shares fell 1.5% to $339 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares fell around 8% in pre-market trading after the company's CEO said he would step down to pursue other opportunities..
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) announced the FDA approval of updated label for orenitram reflecting results of FREEDOM-EV study.
  • Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2019