10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.9% to $43.19 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion after the closing bell. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.1% to $530.89 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Netflix shares climbed 9.9% to $314.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to have earned $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris will release earnings before the markets open. Philip Morris shares rose 1.1% to $80.00 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion. Honeywell shares rose 0.2% to $164.00 in after-hours trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed 2019 guidance, but was below consensus estimates. IBM shares fell 5.2% to $134.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $742.95 million after the closing bell. E*TRADE shares gained 0.2% to $39.10 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion. PPG shares rose 0.1% to $119.00 in after-hours trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. CSX shares jumped 4.1% to $71.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares gained 1.6% to $165.90 in after-hours trading.
