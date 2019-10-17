10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.9% to $43.19 in after-hours trading.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Netflix shares climbed 9.9% to $314.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to have earned $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris will release earnings before the markets open. Philip Morris shares rose 1.1% to $80.00 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion. Honeywell shares rose 0.2% to $164.00 in after-hours trading.

