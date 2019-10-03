Market Overview

Costco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, E-Commerce Sales Up 19.8%
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Costco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, E-Commerce Sales Up 19.8%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are down after posting a fourth-quarter sales miss.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.69, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $46.45 billion, missing estimates by $1.16 billion.

Highlights

  • Net income was $1.097 billion
  • Comps were up 5.1%
  • E-commerce sales grew 19.8%

Costco shares are down 1.5% in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock closed higher by 1.36% at $289 per share.

The options market is implying a move of 5% in either direction for Costco's stock, which Dan Nathan said is basically the average move over the last four quarters.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

