Costco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, E-Commerce Sales Up 19.8%
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are down after posting a fourth-quarter sales miss.
Adjusted earnings came in at $2.69, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $46.45 billion, missing estimates by $1.16 billion.
Highlights
- Net income was $1.097 billion
- Comps were up 5.1%
- E-commerce sales grew 19.8%
Costco shares are down 1.5% in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock closed higher by 1.36% at $289 per share.
The options market is implying a move of 5% in either direction for Costco's stock, which Dan Nathan said is basically the average move over the last four quarters.
