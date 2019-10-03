Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Costco Ahead Of Earnings
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). The company is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday after the market closes and the options market is implying a move of 5% in either direction, which is basically the average move over the last four quarters.
See Also: Costco Wholesale's Q4 Earnings Preview
Nathan said there was a lot of volume in the short-dated calls on Wednesday. It seems that traders were looking for a continuation of the uptrend as calls outnumbered puts two to one.
Costco traded around $286.75 per share at time of publication.
Photo credit: Tony Webster, via Wikimedia Commons
Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.