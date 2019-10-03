Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 4:24am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.
  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.52 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion.
  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $285.04 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.58 million.
  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday