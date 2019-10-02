Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 3:45am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $991.54 million.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $971.45 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.

Posted-In: Earnings Scheduled

