5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 0.5% to $155.55 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: REED) issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO. Reed’s shares fell 9.2% to $1.18 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 0.1% to $11.53 in after-hours trading.

