5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $254.52 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares dropped 0.7% to close at $45.42 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. Thor Industries will release earnings before the markets open. Thor Industries shares gained 0.5% to $49.15 in after-hours trading.

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.29 per share. Its sales slipped to $3.4 million from $4.194 million. Globus Maritime shares tumbled 20.3% to $1.85 in the after-hours trading session.

