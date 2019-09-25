Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 4:00am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $884.95 million.
  • Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.
  • Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $17.66 per share on revenue of $94.54 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $495.03 million.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $748.63 million.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $16.35 per share on revenue of $315.05 million.

