AutoZone Reports Q4 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 8:38am   Comments
AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) reported fourth-quarterly earnings of $20.95 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $21.79 by 3.85%. This is a 13% increase over earnings of $18.54 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.75 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.93 billion by 4.58%. This is a 5.37% increase over sales of $3.559 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat

“For the year, we delivered several impressive accomplishments which include a record $11.9 billion in total sales, three percent same store sales growth, domestic commercial sales grew by 13.4% on a 52-week basis, the opening of 209 stores globally and 152 additional domestic Commercial programs, and repurchasing a record $2 billion of our common stock,” said Bill Rhodes, CEO of AutoZone in a statement.

AutoZone closed Monday at $1,147.26 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,186.60 and a 52-week low of $705.01 per share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

