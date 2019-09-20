Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 4:21am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Scholastic shares jumped 10.9% to $41.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares fell 13.8% to $0.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) priced its 2.77 million unit underwritten public offering at $1.80 per unit. InspireMD shares gained 2.3% to $2.66 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Steelcase shares jumped 6% to $17.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) announced the sale of IntelliFlash business to DDN. The company also intends to exit storage-systems business. Western Digital shares rose 0.1% to $62.68 in after-hours trading.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

