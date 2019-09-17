Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Apogee Enterprises Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Concrete Pumping Holdings Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.06% to 27,060.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 8,159.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.01% to 2,998.19.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares climbed 0.9% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR), up 5%, and American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL), up 6%.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 1.7%.

Top Headline

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 guidance above analyst estimates.

Cracker Barrel posted fourth-quarter earnings of $2.70 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.48. The company reported quarterly sales of $787.098 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $773.97 million.

Equities Trading UP

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares shot up 78% to $1.96 after the company reported its A-101 45% Topical Solution met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of common warts.

Shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) got a boost, shooting up 9% to $2.60 after the company reported regulatory compliance approval for M400 Smart Glasses from the US, EU, Japanese and Canadian regulatory agencies.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares were also up, gaining 10% to $45.21 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Equities Trading DOWN

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares tumbled 13% to $6.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) were down 18% to $3.5850 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak FY19 sales forecast.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) was down, falling 18% to $3.3050. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from Buy to Neutral.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 5.6% to $59.40, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,510.10.

Silver traded up 0.2% Tuesday to $18.07, while copper fell 0.6% to $2.6255.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.05%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.53%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.76%. Meanwhile, the German DAX fell 0.06% and the French CAC 40 rose 0.24% while UK shares fell 0.01%.

Economics

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index fell 0.9% during the first two weeks of September versus August T.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.6% for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2% increase.

The NAHB housing market index rose 1 point to a reading of 68 in September.

The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.