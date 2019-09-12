A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for August and Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The U.S. Treasury budget report for August will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 56 points to 27,200 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5 points to 3,007.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 21.75 points to 3,007.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.5% to trade at $60.48 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $55.63 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.7% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.75%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.75% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.38%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $170 price target.

Deere shares fell 0.3% to $164.60 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News