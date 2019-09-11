Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle, Tailored Brands Fall In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 4:23pm   Comments
Share:

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are down 30% after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance and says it expects comparable sales in all segments to decrease. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 9% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.84, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $302 million, missing estimates by $5.49 million. The company issued weak third-quarter guidance.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 3.5% after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 91 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus. Sales came in at $9.21 billion, missing estimates by $72 million. The company also announced CEO Mark Hurd will take a leave of absence for health related issues.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL + OXM)

Oracle Reports Q1 Sales Miss
Follow-Through Wednesday? Stocks Look To Build On Late Tuesday Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2019
ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Oracle Reports Q1 Sales Miss