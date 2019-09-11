Oracle, Tailored Brands Fall In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are down 30% after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance and says it expects comparable sales in all segments to decrease. The company also suspended its quarterly dividend.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 9% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.84, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $302 million, missing estimates by $5.49 million. The company issued weak third-quarter guidance.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 3.5% after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 91 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus. Sales came in at $9.21 billion, missing estimates by $72 million. The company also announced CEO Mark Hurd will take a leave of absence for health related issues.