RH Posts Beat-And-Raise Q2 Despite 'Some Negative Macro Trends'

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE RH) reported a beat-and-raise second quarter Tuesday, sending the furniture retailer's stock higher in after-hours trading.

Adjusted EPS of $3.20 bested a consensus estimate of $2.70, while sales of $706.5 million beat a $696.77-million estimate.

RH lifted its full year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $9.08 to $9.52 to a range of $10.53 to $10.76 and raised its full-year sales guidance from a range of $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion to a range of $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion.

"Despite the increase in tariffs and some negative macro trends, we remain optimistic that our business momentum will continue, supported by a number of positive factors including by the recent mailing of the Fall Interiors and soon to be in-home Modern Source Books, the increasing contribution from RH Beach House, the launch of RH Ski House and new Galleries opening this fall," the company said in a statement.

The stock was up 5.68% at $167.90 at the time of publication after hours Tuesday.

Photo by Restoration Hardware via Wikimedia.