RH Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 10, 2019 8:27am   Comments
RH (NYSE: RH) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect RH's EPS to be near $2.70 on sales of $697.77 million.

RH EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.05. Sales were $640.80 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 31.71% increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.50% from the same quarter last year. RH's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.550 2.85 1.27 1.75
EPS Actual 1.850 3 1.73 2.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on RH stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

RH is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sxi8ccna

