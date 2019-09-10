A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of JOLTS Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will host its annual product launch today and consumers are likely to be greeted with incremental improvements in new devices.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 37 points to 26,803 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 5.2 points to 2,973.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 19.75 points to 7,811.00.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $62.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $58.06 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.35%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.01%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.12% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.44%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target.
Heartland Express shares rose 1.6% to close at $21.90 on Monday.
Breaking News
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) announced plans to discontinue the development of its MRT5201.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) announced a common stock offering.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million.
