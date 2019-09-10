A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of JOLTS Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will host its annual product launch today and consumers are likely to be greeted with incremental improvements in new devices.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 37 points to 26,803 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 5.2 points to 2,973.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 19.75 points to 7,811.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $62.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $58.06 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.35%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.01%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.12% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.44%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $25 price target.

Heartland Express shares rose 1.6% to close at $21.90 on Monday.

Breaking News