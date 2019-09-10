Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 4:18am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $344.49 million.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $701.66 million.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $144.29 million.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.79 million.
  • CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: CMFN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.87 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday