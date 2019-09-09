Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $271.37 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.85 million.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.49 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.01 million.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $30.44 million.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
