5 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2019

Wall Street expects Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $379.02 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares fell 1.5% to close at $20.16 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $85.38 million in the latest quarter. Coupa Software will release earnings after the markets close. Coupa Software shares rose 0.1% to $139.10 in pre-market trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares rose around 4% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. Campbell Soup shares climbed 3.9% to close at $45.00 on Friday.





Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares rose around 4% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. Campbell Soup shares climbed 3.9% to close at $45.00 on Friday.

