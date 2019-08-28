Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.09 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents by 32.93%. This is a 3.81% increase over earnings of $1.05 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $884.221 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $858.8 million by 2.96%. This is a 10.60% increase over sales of $799.47 million the same period last year.

Dycom Industries was trading up 4.4% at $43.01 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.65 and a 52-week low of $40.06.

