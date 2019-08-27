Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares are up after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 45 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $7.2 billion, missing estimates by $90 million.

Highlights

Gross margins 33.9%, 340 basis points year-over-year

Non-GAAP earnings up 7% year-over-year

Cash flow from operations up $927 million year-over-year

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares traded higher by 6.4% to $13.76 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $12.93.

Photo courtesy of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.