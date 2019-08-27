Market Overview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2019 4:19pm
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares are up after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 45 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $7.2 billion, missing estimates by $90 million.

Highlights

  • Gross margins 33.9%, 340 basis points year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP earnings up 7% year-over-year
  • Cash flow from operations up $927 million year-over-year

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares traded higher by 6.4% to $13.76 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $12.93.

Photo courtesy of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

