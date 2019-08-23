Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $201.93 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $306.39 million.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $255.86 million.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $74.31 million.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $328.09 million.
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $79.55 million.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

