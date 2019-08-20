Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TJX Companies Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Share:

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) reported second-quarter earnings of 62 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 47.01% decrease over earnings of $1.17 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.782 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.9 billion. This is a 4.83% increase over sales of $9.331 billion the same period last year.

"For the second quarter, earnings per share were 62 [cents], at the high end of our expectations, and our consolidated comparable store sales increased 2% versus last year's 6% growth, which was in line with our guidance,” said Ernie Herrman CEO of TJX Companies.

TJX Companies shares are trading down 3.7% at $49.63 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.15 and a 52-week low of $41.49.

Related Links:

Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Weibo Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TJX)

8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019
Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl's
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Cramer On Macy's: Consumers Are Spending Their Money Elsewhere
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session