TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) reported second-quarter earnings of 62 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 47.01% decrease over earnings of $1.17 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.782 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.9 billion. This is a 4.83% increase over sales of $9.331 billion the same period last year.

"For the second quarter, earnings per share were 62 [cents], at the high end of our expectations, and our consolidated comparable store sales increased 2% versus last year's 6% growth, which was in line with our guidance,” said Ernie Herrman CEO of TJX Companies.

TJX Companies shares are trading down 3.7% at $49.63 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.15 and a 52-week low of $41.49.

Related Links:

Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Weibo Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat