A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Open

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 243 points to 26,150 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 25.75 points to 2,917.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 77.25 points to 7,689.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $59.09 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $55.34 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.6% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.71%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.17%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.1% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.14%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Sonos shares rose 5% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News