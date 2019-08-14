Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $922.40 million.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $603.70 million.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $130.26 million.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $69.80 million.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.61 million.
- Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE: OBE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $162.75 million.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $120.72 million.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $138.00 million.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.56 per share.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.
- Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAUC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.91 million.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $57.16 million.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $145.65 million.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.10 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.74 per share.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.16 million.
