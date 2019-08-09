For real-time updates on VRAY, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Radiation therapy and imaging technology company, ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) today had a large opening gap of -72.82%.

Why Is VRAY Moving?

ViewRay shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS $(0.32) missed the $(0.23) estimate and sales of $30.167 million beat the $25.89 million estimate.

