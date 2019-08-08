Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In GTT Communications?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 10:20am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on GTT, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

GTT Communications (NASDAQ: GTT) today had a large opening gap of -58.96%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is GTT Moving?

GTT Communications shares are trading lower after the company reported weak Q2 results.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on GTT, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTT)

Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
GTT Communications's M&A Integration Beset By 'Miscues,' KeyBanc Says In Downgrade
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead