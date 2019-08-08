For real-time updates on GDOT, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Financial technology and bank holding company, Green Dot (NASDAQ: GDOT) today had a large opening gap of -93.37%.

Why Is GDOT Moving?

Green Dot shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates and lowered 2019 guidance below analyst estimates.

