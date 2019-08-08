Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) reported second-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents by 3.45%. This is a 76.92% decrease over earnings of $1.30 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.81 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.86 billion by 1.75%. This is a 48.99% increase over sales of $1.886 billion the same period last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.22 versus the $1.22 estimate.

"Our strong quarterly results cap an outstanding first year for Keurig Dr Pepper,” said Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort. “Our team has executed well across the board, integrating two companies into one seamless total beverage organization, gaining or maintaining market share across the majority of our portfolio and delivering the bold financial commitments communicated at the time of the merger announcement. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the delivery of our long-term value creation framework."

Keurig Dr Pepper shares were trading up 1.77% at $28.10 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.06 and a 52-week low of $22.19.

