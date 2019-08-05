For real-time updates on DSKE, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company, Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) today had a large opening gap of -28.36%.

Why Is DSKE Moving?

Daseke shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its 2019 sales guidance below analysts estimates.

