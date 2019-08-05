Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Allakos?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 9:42am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on ALLK, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Clinical-stage company Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) today had a large opening gap of 49.18%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ALLK Moving?

Allakos shares are trading higher after the company’s AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ALLK log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLK)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon