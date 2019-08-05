For real-time updates on ALLK, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Clinical-stage company Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) today had a large opening gap of 49.18%.

Why Is ALLK Moving?

Allakos shares are trading higher after the company’s AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

