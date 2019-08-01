Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares dropped after the close on Thursday after it reported earnings.

The payments company reported second-quarter earnings of 21 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents by 31.25% on adjusted net revenue of $562.8 million.

The company noted revenue was continuing to grow.

"We continued to generate strong revenue growth at scale and are investing in our business to drive long-term growth," the company said in a press release.

Square also announced it was selling its food delivery company, called Caviar, to DoorDash for $410 million. San Francisco-based Square's main business is processing financial transactions, including with its Cash app.

Highlights

Total revenue grew 44% year over year to $1.17 billion

Adjusted revenue grew 46% year over year to $563 million.

Net loss was $7 million in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $6 million in second quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $105 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 54% year over year.

Square's stock was down 8% after the close to $74.43.

Related Links:

Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square

Wedbush Stays On The Sidelines With Square, Points To Margin Expansion Concerns