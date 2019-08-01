Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Square Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares dropped after the close on Thursday after it reported earnings.

The payments company reported second-quarter earnings of 21 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents by 31.25% on adjusted net revenue of $562.8 million.

The company noted revenue was continuing to grow.

"We continued to generate strong revenue growth at scale and are investing in our business to drive long-term growth," the company said in a press release.

Square also announced it was selling its food delivery company, called Caviar, to DoorDash for $410 million. San Francisco-based Square's main business is processing financial transactions, including with its Cash app.

Highlights

  • Total revenue grew 44% year over year to $1.17 billion
  • Adjusted revenue grew 46% year over year to $563 million.
  • Net loss was $7 million in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $6 million in second quarter 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $105 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 54% year over year.

Square's stock was down 8% after the close to $74.43.

Related Links:

Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square

Wedbush Stays On The Sidelines With Square, Points To Margin Expansion Concerns

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square
Thursday's Market Minute: Watch For These Earnings
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
GE, Square And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 30
36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'No End In Sight:' Boris Johnson's Brexit Prep Breaks The Pound, No-Deal Scenario Likely

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pan American Silver Corp. And SPDR Gold Trust