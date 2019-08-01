DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) reported second-quarter earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents by 18.29%. This is a 29.2% decrease over earnings of $1.37 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.468 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.63 billion by 2.88%. This is a 77.45% decrease over sales of $24.245 billion the same period last year.

DuPont has raised fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance to $3.75-$3.85 versus the $3.77 estimate.

"In the face of weaker than expected market conditions, our teams delivered on our bottom-line commitments by driving both cost and pricing actions resulting in operating EBITDA margin improvement of 170 basis points in the quarter," said CEO Marc Doyle.

"We also improved gross margin by more than 200 basis points with gains in each of our core segments. We delivered these results by continuing to realize the benefits from our cost synergy initiatives, enacting new productivity programs in the face of challenged end markets, and driving higher pricing based on the value-added solutions we deliver.”

DuPont shares were trading up 2.20% at $73.75 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $196.49 and a 52-week low of $65.50.

